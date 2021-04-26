Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.42% of Atrion worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Atrion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $654.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.13. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $652.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.79.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

