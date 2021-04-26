AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341,429 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $146,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

