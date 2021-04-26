AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,001 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.27. 160,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,046,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

