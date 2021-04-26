AT&T’s (T) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

NYSE T opened at $31.40 on Monday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

