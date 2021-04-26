Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $6.41 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $11,460,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $389.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $259.51 and a twelve month high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

