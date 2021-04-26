Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Takes $4.67 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $112.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

