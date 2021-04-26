Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. Auctus has a market cap of $12.59 million and $124,520.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065780 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00086060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00742456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.