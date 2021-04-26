Audius Market Capitalization Tops $292.95 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $292.95 million and approximately $127.96 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00004572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00062119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00744072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00094833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.70 or 0.07425291 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

