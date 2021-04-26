Auto (AUTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.55 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $31.84 million and $6.55 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $2,180.88 or 0.04088738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00065154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.74 or 0.00741947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.66 or 0.07807947 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

