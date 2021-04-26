Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.82.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $105.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $106.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

