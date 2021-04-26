Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,233.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $52,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,381. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

