Autonio (NIOX) One Day Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $21.34 million and $1.04 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00284001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.33 or 0.00997239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00720486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,318.87 or 0.99697659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

