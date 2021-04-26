Autonio Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00060648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00268506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.67 or 0.01012589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00683310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,272.11 or 0.99770679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

