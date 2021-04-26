AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,562.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.09.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $21.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,449.78. 653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,710. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,373.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,225.23. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $982.30 and a 1 year high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $2,633,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 75,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 24.7% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

