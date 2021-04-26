Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Shares Up 6.8%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 260,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 987,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 14,642.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

