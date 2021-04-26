AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.55

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.55 and last traded at $194.77, with a volume of 554899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.