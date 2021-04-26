AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) & Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Head-To-Head Contrast

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals -483.99% -103.66% -48.01% Nabriva Therapeutics -1,682.55% -129.80% -71.67%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Nabriva Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 149.65%. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.28%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Nabriva Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals $28.80 million 6.72 $9.39 million $0.61 11.69 Nabriva Therapeutics $9.48 million 44.08 -$82.76 million ($11.20) -0.15

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics. Nabriva Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC. The company has also completed a Phase II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that targets hepatocyte growth factor that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, pancreatic cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; AV-203, a potent humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which completed Phase I clinical trial for treating human ErbB3; and AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of cachexia. The company's preclinical stage product includes AV-353 that targets the Notch 3 pathway. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; AstraZeneca PLC; and Bristol Myers Squibb. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. It is also developing CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.