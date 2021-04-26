Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.485-4.559 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. 4,775,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.46.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

