Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Positive

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.60. 80,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.