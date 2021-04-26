Axie Infinity Hits Market Capitalization of $314.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $314.75 million and $47.53 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $7.28 or 0.00013560 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00738100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00094737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.11 or 0.07420244 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.