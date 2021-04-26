Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (LON:AXI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (LON:AXI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AXI traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 94.50 ($1.23). 152,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,785. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a one year low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 100.65 ($1.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.09.

