Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post sales of $159.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $162.10 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $180.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $645.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.00 million to $654.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $675.44 million, with estimates ranging from $656.50 million to $698.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AX stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

