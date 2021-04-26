Azuki (AZUKI) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.77 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $93,109.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00061173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00285425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.89 or 0.00998731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.61 or 0.00733449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,428.20 or 1.00321527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

