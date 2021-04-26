Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Azul worth $22,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 3.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

AZUL stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

