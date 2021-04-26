Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 2,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 344,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

