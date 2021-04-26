B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.16

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.16 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 4814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.71 per share, with a total value of $330,789.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,974,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,326,697.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,284 shares of company stock worth $566,546 and sold 1,400,020 shares worth $1,479,369. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

