B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

