B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th.

TSE:BTO traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.26. 1,289,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

