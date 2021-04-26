Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.11. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. 420,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

