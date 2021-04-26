Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.

BKR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,247,000 after purchasing an additional 504,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

