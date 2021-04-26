Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,687. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 251,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

