Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

BKR opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $209,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $26,542,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

