Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $322.00

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 320.85 ($4.19), with a volume of 109993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

