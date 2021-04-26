Ball (BLL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ball (NYSE: BLL):

4/21/2021 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $93.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $93.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Ball is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Ball is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $93.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.23. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

