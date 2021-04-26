Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

BLL stock opened at $93.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.23. Ball has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

