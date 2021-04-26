Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $21.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.55 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

