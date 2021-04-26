bAlpha (BALPHA) 1-Day Volume Tops $670,395.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $629.22 or 0.01178114 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $670,395.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars.

