Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.97 ($3.49).

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

