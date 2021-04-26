BancorpSouth Bank Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

