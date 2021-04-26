Band Protocol Market Cap Reaches $306.06 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.93 or 0.00027812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $306.06 million and approximately $137.36 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.00744857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.19 or 0.07583781 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.