Bank of America Begins Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.