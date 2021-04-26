Bank of America Begins Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

