Bank of America Begins Coverage on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSR. Citigroup increased their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fisker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. 230,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,422,535. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $827,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 1,430.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

