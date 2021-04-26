Bank of America Begins Coverage on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUTU. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $143.81 on Monday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

