Bank of America Begins Coverage on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUTU. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.
Shares of FUTU stock opened at $143.81 on Monday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 1.76.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.