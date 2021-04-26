Bank of America Begins Coverage on Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HCXLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.