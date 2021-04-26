Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. 1,238,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,605,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

