Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,155 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

BAC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.56. 1,153,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,605,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

