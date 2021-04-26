Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.30. 11,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $83.44.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

