Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

