Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.42% of Bank of Hawaii worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $90.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.